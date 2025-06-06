Previous
Svartisen by elisasaeter
Photo 3942

Svartisen

We make a stop to photograph the Svartisen. Svartisen is a collective term for two glaciers located in Nordland county in northern Norway.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Elisabeth Sæter

gloria jones ace
Stunning image...What a gorgeous scene and great pov.
June 6th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Such a beautiful vista
June 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning scene!
June 6th, 2025  
