Previous
Photo 3942
Svartisen
We make a stop to photograph the Svartisen. Svartisen is a collective term for two glaciers located in Nordland county in northern Norway.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
3
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3942
photos
189
followers
183
following
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
6th June 2025 5:50pm
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
holiday
,
summer
,
glaciers
,
svartisen
gloria jones
ace
Stunning image...What a gorgeous scene and great pov.
June 6th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Such a beautiful vista
June 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning scene!
June 6th, 2025
