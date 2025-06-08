Sign up
Previous
Photo 3944
The seven sisters mountain chain
De syv søstre (Norwegian) or The Seven Sisters (English) is a mountain range on the island of Alsten in Alstahaug Municipality in Nordland county, Norway
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
4
1
365
NIKON D300S
8th June 2025 3:39pm
nature
,
sea
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
summer
,
seascape
Liz Gooster
ace
Such a beautiful landscape
June 8th, 2025
