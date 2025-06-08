Previous
The seven sisters mountain chain by elisasaeter
The seven sisters mountain chain

De syv søstre (Norwegian) or The Seven Sisters (English) is a mountain range on the island of Alsten in Alstahaug Municipality in Nordland county, Norway
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Liz Gooster ace
Such a beautiful landscape
June 8th, 2025  
