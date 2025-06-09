Previous
Sunset at Kjelleidet camping by elisasaeter
Photo 3945

Sunset at Kjelleidet camping

Had this sunset at the campsite last night. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Very pretty sunset
June 9th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Fabulous!
June 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact