Ureddplassen by elisasaeter
Ureddplassen

The world's most beautiful toilet is located at Ureddplassen along County Road 17. There is also a memorial here for those who died in the submarine Uredd during World War II.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful design
June 11th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Beautiful scene.
June 11th, 2025  
