Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3947
Ureddplassen
The world's most beautiful toilet is located at Ureddplassen along County Road 17. There is also a memorial here for those who died in the submarine Uredd during World War II.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3947
photos
187
followers
181
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
6th June 2025 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
toilet
,
seascape
,
ureddplassen
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful design
June 11th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Beautiful scene.
June 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close