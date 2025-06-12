Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3948
View to the mountains
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
3
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3948
photos
187
followers
181
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
6th June 2025 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
view
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
summer
,
seascape
Barb
ace
Beautiful Norway!!
June 12th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Oh, stunning
June 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close