Rhododendron by elisasaeter
Photo 3954

Rhododendron

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
carol white ace
Very pretty
June 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful flower and lovely light
June 20th, 2025  
