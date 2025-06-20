Sign up
Previous
Photo 3954
Rhododendron
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
4
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
19th May 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
rhododendron
carol white
ace
Very pretty
June 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful flower and lovely light
June 20th, 2025
