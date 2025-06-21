Sign up
Photo 3955
White flowers
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
19th May 2025 12:14pm
Tags
white
,
nature
,
flowers
,
garden
,
summer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
June 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2025
