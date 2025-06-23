Sign up
Photo 3957
Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
3
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
cathedral
flowers
river
landscape
summer
Islandgirl
ace
Such a pretty view!
June 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful foreground framing that lovely distant view!
June 23rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
This is a gorgeous pic!
June 23rd, 2025
