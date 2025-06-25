Previous
Iris by elisasaeter
Photo 3958

Iris

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1084% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a wonderful colour combo
June 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great pov
June 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice POV
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact