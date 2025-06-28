Previous
Mjølner by elisasaeter
Mjølner

Dole stallion Mjølner was let loose in the mountains with his mares for the next couple of months.
Elisabeth Sæter

Suzanne ace
I love your horse photos each year!
June 28th, 2025  
