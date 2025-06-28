Sign up
Previous
Photo 3960
Mjølner
Dole stallion Mjølner was let loose in the mountains with his mares for the next couple of months.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
28th June 2025 1:21pm
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
horse
,
summer
,
dole
,
stallion
Suzanne
ace
I love your horse photos each year!
June 28th, 2025
