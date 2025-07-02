Sign up
Previous
Photo 3964
Mr. Handsome
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
4
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3964
photos
187
followers
181
following
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
28th June 2025 1:45pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
horse
,
summer
,
handsome
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of "Mr. Handsome"
July 2nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
What a beauty
July 2nd, 2025
Dianne
ace
He’s gorgeous.
July 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 2nd, 2025
