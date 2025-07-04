Previous
33 years as husband and wife by elisasaeter
33 years as husband and wife

This photo was taken when we celebrated our silver wedding anniversary.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Suzanne ace
Lovely photo and congratulations!
July 4th, 2025  
