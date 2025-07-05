Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3967
On the mountain
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3967
photos
187
followers
181
following
1086% complete
View this month »
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
28th June 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
river
,
summer
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely scenic view
July 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful scenic view ! fav
July 5th, 2025
Aimee Ann
Beautiful scenery
July 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close