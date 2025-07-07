Previous
Flowers with raindrops by elisasaeter
Photo 3969

Flowers with raindrops

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1087% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alli W
Absolutely gorgeous!
July 7th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A fabulous dahlia in the rain
July 7th, 2025  
Sylvia ace
Beautiful
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact