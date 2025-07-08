Previous
This one was funny. by elisasaeter
Photo 3970

This one was funny.

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1087% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
That is my morning laugh!!
July 8th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Love it!
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact