Previous
Bakklandet by elisasaeter
Photo 3971

Bakklandet

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1087% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I loved these red houses when I visited Norway
July 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact