Previous
Photo 3972
View towards Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
nature
,
cathedral
,
view
,
summer
,
trondheim
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely vista
July 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful view
July 10th, 2025
*lynn
ace
What a view!
July 10th, 2025
