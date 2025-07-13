Previous
Evening by the sea by elisasaeter
Photo 3975

Evening by the sea

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice sunset !
July 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Peaceful and beautiful
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact