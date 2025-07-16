Sign up
Photo 3978
Sunset on Skansen
It's still very hot, but we drove to the sea to photograph the sunset this evening.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
6
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3978
photos
187
followers
181
following
1089% complete
View this month »
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
16th July 2025 10:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
boats
,
landscape
,
seascape
,
trondheim
,
tre
Zilli~
ace
Awesome
July 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
July 16th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Memories of going there!
July 16th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sunset!
July 16th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful capture
July 16th, 2025
