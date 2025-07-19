Sign up
Previous
Photo 3981
Sunset
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
6
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3981
photos
187
followers
181
following
1090% complete
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
19th July 2025 10:29pm
Tags
nature
sunset
sea
flowers
summer
seascape
trondheim
gloria jones
ace
Stunning
July 19th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh my, that is special!
July 19th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
July 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
splendid
July 19th, 2025
Canada Gem
Gorgeous sunset!
July 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 20th, 2025
