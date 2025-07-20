Sign up
Previous
Photo 3982
Another sunset from yesterday
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
5
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3982
photos
187
followers
181
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
19th July 2025 10:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sea
,
trees
,
summer
,
seascape
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A wonderful warm orange colour
July 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
July 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
July 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
July 20th, 2025
365 Project
close