Previous
Photo 3983
Evening at Eidem beach
The holidays have started and we have gone on a trip with our little caravan to northern Norway. We are now in Vega.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
4
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3983
photos
187
followers
181
following
1091% complete
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
21st July 2025 10:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
landscape
,
summer
,
evening
,
seascape
,
holliday
,
eidem
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
July 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
July 22nd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful light
July 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
July 22nd, 2025
