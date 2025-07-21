Previous
Evening at Eidem beach by elisasaeter
Photo 3983

Evening at Eidem beach

The holidays have started and we have gone on a trip with our little caravan to northern Norway. We are now in Vega.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1091% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
July 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
July 22nd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful light
July 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact