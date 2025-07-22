Previous
The sun sets into the sea on Vega by elisasaeter
Photo 3984

The sun sets into the sea on Vega

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1091% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Splendid
July 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wow
July 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
July 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 22nd, 2025  
Mark Prince ace
Beautiful !
July 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Spectacular fav.
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact