Previous
Photo 3984
The sun sets into the sea on Vega
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
7
7
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3984
photos
187
followers
181
following
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
22nd July 2025 11:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
vega
,
seascape
Corinne C
ace
Splendid
July 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wow
July 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
July 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 22nd, 2025
Mark Prince
ace
Beautiful !
July 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Spectacular fav.
July 22nd, 2025
