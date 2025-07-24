Sign up
Previous
Photo 3986
Dønnamannen
Dønnamannen got its name because the top of the mountain has a profile that can resemble the profile of a man lying on his back. Can you see him?
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
5
2
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
24th July 2025 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
seascape
,
dønnamannen
,
dønna
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh yes! I can see it quite clearly. Lovely photo.
July 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful and yes I see the man's profile !
July 24th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It's great
July 24th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Yes! Great photo.
July 24th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so stunning (sure it's not a her?)
July 24th, 2025
