Dønnamannen by elisasaeter
Photo 3986

Dønnamannen

Dønnamannen got its name because the top of the mountain has a profile that can resemble the profile of a man lying on his back. Can you see him?
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Carole Sandford ace
Oh yes! I can see it quite clearly. Lovely photo.
July 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful and yes I see the man's profile !
July 24th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
It's great
July 24th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Yes! Great photo.
July 24th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so stunning (sure it's not a her?)
July 24th, 2025  
