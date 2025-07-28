Previous
Reflections in Buvåg by elisasaeter
Photo 3990

Reflections in Buvåg

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love this. I really enjoy your photos.
July 28th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Gorgeous
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact