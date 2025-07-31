Previous
Sunset in Lofotveggen by elisasaeter
Photo 3993

Sunset in Lofotveggen

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Gorgeous
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact