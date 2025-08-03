Sign up
Previous
Photo 3996
Skrova lighthouse in sunset
Photographed from the ferry. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
3rd August 2025 9:08pm
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
holiday
,
summer
,
lighthouse
,
norway
,
seascape
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous
August 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 3rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
August 3rd, 2025
