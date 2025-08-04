Sign up
Photo 3997
Vesterålen
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
6
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3997
photos
189
followers
182
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
4th August 2025 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
seascape
gloria jones
ace
Love the blue shades, pov
August 4th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful blues!
August 4th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I like the composition and the capture of the front coming through
August 4th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning view and cloud formation
August 4th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a beautiful view
August 4th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2025
