Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3999
Nyksund
Nyksund is an old fishing village in Vesterålen. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3999
photos
189
followers
182
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
6th August 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
old
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
village
,
summer
,
fishing
,
norway
,
seascape
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful, clear capture
August 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful shot!
August 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close