Nyksund by elisasaeter
Nyksund

Nyksund is an old fishing village in Vesterålen. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful, clear capture
August 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful shot!
August 6th, 2025  
