KS NORGE by elisasaeter
Photo 4001

KS NORGE

HNoMY Norge (in Norwegian, KS Norge) is the Royal Yacht of the king of Norway. Today we discovered that the royal ship had anchored near where we are now.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Rob Z ace
What a stunning vessel!
August 8th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Who knows. You might run into some of the royal family.
August 8th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
How exciting!
Nice yacht!
August 8th, 2025  
