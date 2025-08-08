Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4001
KS NORGE
HNoMY Norge (in Norwegian, KS Norge) is the Royal Yacht of the king of Norway. Today we discovered that the royal ship had anchored near where we are now.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4001
photos
189
followers
182
following
1096% complete
View this month »
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th August 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
royal
,
ship
,
holiday
,
summer
,
yacht
,
seascape
Rob Z
ace
What a stunning vessel!
August 8th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Who knows. You might run into some of the royal family.
August 8th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
How exciting!
Nice yacht!
August 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nice yacht!