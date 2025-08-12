Sign up
Previous
Photo 4005
A goat
We met some goats on this path. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4005
photos
189
followers
181
following
1097% complete
View this month »
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
22nd July 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
holiday
,
summer
,
goat
Peter Dulis
ace
handsome fella
August 13th, 2025
