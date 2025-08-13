Previous
It's my birthday today. by elisasaeter
Photo 4006

It's my birthday today.

I look at the beautiful view in Vesterålen.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Zilli~ ace
Happy birthday, Elizabeth 🎉🎈🎂
August 13th, 2025  
Canada Gem
Happy Birthday!
August 13th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Be happy!
August 13th, 2025  
