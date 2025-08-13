Sign up
Previous
Photo 4006
It's my birthday today.
I look at the beautiful view in Vesterålen.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
3
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
5th August 2025 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
nature
,
birthday
,
view
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
Zilli~
ace
Happy birthday, Elizabeth 🎉🎈🎂
August 13th, 2025
Canada Gem
Happy Birthday!
August 13th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Be happy!
August 13th, 2025
