Photo 4011
Tranøy lighthouse
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
9
4
2
365
NIKON D300S
3rd August 2025 12:29pm
nature
holiday
landscape
summer
lighthouse
seascape
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
August 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful pov
August 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
August 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a pretty view
August 18th, 2025
