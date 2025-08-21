Previous
Sunset from the ferry by elisasaeter
Photo 4014

Sunset from the ferry

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1099% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazingly beautiful- fav
August 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Very pretty!
August 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture, layers
August 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Beautiful depths
August 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact