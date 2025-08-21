Sign up
Previous
Photo 4014
Sunset from the ferry
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
5
6
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sea
,
holiday
,
mountains
,
summer
,
seascape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazingly beautiful- fav
August 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Very pretty!
August 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture, layers
August 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Beautiful depths
August 21st, 2025
