Previous
Water tap inside the house by elisasaeter
Photo 4016

Water tap inside the house

This is a water tap we discovered inside the old house.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat shape, textures
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact