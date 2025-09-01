Previous
Pink Primula by elisasaeter
Photo 4023

Pink Primula

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lovely!
September 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely colour.
September 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Fab fav
September 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So pretty.
September 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact