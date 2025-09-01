Sign up
Previous
Photo 4023
Pink Primula
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
5
6
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4023
photos
190
followers
182
following
1102% complete
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
1st September 2025 1:06pm
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
pink
,
autumn
,
garden
,
primula
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Lovely!
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely colour.
September 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Fab fav
September 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
September 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
September 1st, 2025
