Previous
Butterfly by elisasaeter
Photo 4025

Butterfly

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact