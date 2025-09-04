Sign up
Photo 4026
Bumblebee
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
4
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4026
photos
190
followers
182
following
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
autumn
,
garden
,
bumblebee
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot ! fav
September 4th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
superb
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Awesome. I love the detail of her "fur".
September 4th, 2025
