Little white flowers by elisasaeter
Little white flowers

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Kathy ace
The flowers are very dainty. Nice close up.
September 5th, 2025  
Kate ace
Awesome capture … it ight be a gooseneck loosestrife
September 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully captured!
September 5th, 2025  
