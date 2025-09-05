Sign up
Photo 4027
Little white flowers
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
3
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4027
photos
190
followers
182
following
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
3rd September 2025 1:41pm
white
nature
little
flowers
autumn
garden
small
Kathy
ace
The flowers are very dainty. Nice close up.
September 5th, 2025
Kate
ace
Awesome capture … it ight be a gooseneck loosestrife
September 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully captured!
September 5th, 2025
