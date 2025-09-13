Previous
Sunset behind the clouds by elisasaeter
Sunset behind the clouds

Went out to photograph the sunset, but it disappeared behind a cloud when we arrived.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful light and sunset !
September 13th, 2025  
