Photo 4038
The sky tonight
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sunset
,
sea
,
autumn
,
seascape
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
September 16th, 2025
Kate
ace
You get the best sunsets over the water
September 16th, 2025
Canada Gem
Stunning colour!
September 16th, 2025
