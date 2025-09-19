Sign up
Previous
Photo 4039
My husband
My husband turns 60 today. We went out to dinner with our immediate family.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
3
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th June 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
birthday
,
husband
,
seascape
Dorothy
ace
Happy Birthday to him!
September 19th, 2025
carol white
ace
Wishing him a happy birthday
September 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Happy Birthday to him 🎉
September 19th, 2025
