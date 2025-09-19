Previous
My husband by elisasaeter
Photo 4039

My husband

My husband turns 60 today. We went out to dinner with our immediate family.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Happy Birthday to him!
September 19th, 2025  
carol white ace
Wishing him a happy birthday
September 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Happy Birthday to him 🎉
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact