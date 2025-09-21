Previous
Limnanthes douglasii by elisasaeter
Limnanthes douglasii

We're leaving for London tomorrow and will be gone until Thursday. There will be pictures when we get back.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely , have a great time in London - enjoy !
September 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 21st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Only 4 days in London! You will fill your days! What an interesting and colourful flower!
September 21st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the pretty little flower. Enjoy your trip to London.
September 21st, 2025  
