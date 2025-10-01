Sign up
Previous
Photo 4043
Windsor Castle
Second stop on the bus tour. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
4
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
23rd September 2025 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
castle
,
autumn
,
windsor
Dorothy
ace
Isn’t it a lovely castle?
October 1st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful castle.
October 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Great pov and image
October 1st, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful
October 1st, 2025
