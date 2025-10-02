Sign up
Photo 4044
University of Oxford
Third stop on the bus tour. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
13
3
365
NIKON D5100
23rd September 2025 6:26pm
old
holiday
autumn
building
university
oxford
Shutterbug
ace
Striking architecture.
October 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
October 2nd, 2025
