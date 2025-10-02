Previous
University of Oxford by elisasaeter
Photo 4044

University of Oxford

Third stop on the bus tour. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Elisabeth Sæter
Shutterbug ace
Striking architecture.
October 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
October 2nd, 2025  
