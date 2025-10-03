Previous
Ea Waterfall by elisasaeter
Ea Waterfall

After we returned home from London we took a road trip to Røros. The first stop on the way was at Ea waterfall.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely landscape !
October 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful vista
October 3rd, 2025  
