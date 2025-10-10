Previous
More reflections in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 4052

More reflections in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Neil ace
Awesome reflections, fantastic image.
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact