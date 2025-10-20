Previous
My mom by elisasaeter
My mom died today at the age of 89. Rest in peace dear mom.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Barb ace
So very sorry for your loss, Elizabeth! Praying God's comfort for your grieving heart!
October 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very sorry to hear this. She looks like a delightful lady. May happy memories bring you comfort.
October 20th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
So sad to read this. Sending my thoughts and prayers. Big hug xx
October 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So sorry to read this Elizabeth! Condolences to you & your family.
October 20th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a sad day for you and your family. My thoughts are with you.
October 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sorry for your loss
October 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… a happy colourful photo of your lovely mum… warmest thoughts & prayer
October 20th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Condolences to you and your family Elizabeth!
October 20th, 2025  
