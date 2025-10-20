Sign up
Photo 4058
My mom
My mom died today at the age of 89. Rest in peace dear mom.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
my
,
mom
Barb
ace
So very sorry for your loss, Elizabeth! Praying God's comfort for your grieving heart!
October 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very sorry to hear this. She looks like a delightful lady. May happy memories bring you comfort.
October 20th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
So sad to read this. Sending my thoughts and prayers. Big hug xx
October 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So sorry to read this Elizabeth! Condolences to you & your family.
October 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a sad day for you and your family. My thoughts are with you.
October 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sorry for your loss
October 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… a happy colourful photo of your lovely mum… warmest thoughts & prayer
October 20th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Condolences to you and your family Elizabeth!
October 20th, 2025
