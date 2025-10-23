Previous
The piers are reflected in the river by elisasaeter
The piers are reflected in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Josie Gilbert ace
Beautiful shot.
October 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot.
October 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 23rd, 2025  
