Photo 4064
Autumn at Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
5
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
4064
photos
190
followers
182
following
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
4063
4064
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
26th October 2025 1:52pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
cathedral
,
autumn
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks such a beautiful Cathedral.
October 26th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful autumn capture of this pretty cathedral.
October 26th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful in all seasons
October 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful autumn capture of this great cathedral!
October 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 26th, 2025
